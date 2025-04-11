403
AFC Pres. Commends Large Number Of Bids To Hosting '31 Cup Including Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (KUNA) -- President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman Al-Khalifa commended Friday Kuwait for competing alongside six member countries to hosting the 2031 AFC Cup, a record that reflected growing importance of the continental championship.
Sheikh Salman, while chairing the AFC Executive Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur before the AFC congress, acknowledged the "letters of interest" received by the secretariat by March 31, 2025.
He said letters of interest to hosting the 2031 AFC Cup were sent by Kuwait, Australia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, the UAE and a joint bid by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
This record number, he added, reflected the growing importance of this continental cup, citing the Qatar-hosted cup which drew record number of fans.
Sheikh Salman said the next AFC Cup would be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027 and the host of the 2031 Cup would be announced at the AFC congress in 2026 following completion of assessment of all bids.
The AFC 35th congress will be held tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur and featured participation of President of Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Yusuf Al-Sabah. Member countries will discuss the 2025-26 budget, reforms, refereeing and football programs. (end)
