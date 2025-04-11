Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Book 'Journey To Perfection' By Prem Singh Dhingra Unveiled At The 13Th Global Festival Of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2025

2025-04-11 02:11:33
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida:The 13th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2025 witnessed a grand literary celebration with the official launch of the book 'Journey to Perfection', authored by Prem Singh Dhingra. The release event was held with much pomp and enthusiasm, bringing together eminent personalities from media, literature, and governance.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, addressed the audience and emphasized the crucial role of literature in shaping intellectual discourse. He also highlighted the contributions of the Writers Association of India in promoting literary excellence and nurturing creative talents.

The author, Prem Singh Dhingra, spoke about his book, sharing insights into his journey of writing and the inspiration behind 'Journey to Perfection'. The book is expected to offer profound reflections on personal and professional growth, inspiring readers toward self-improvement.

The event was further graced by Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Founder and President of GTTCI, who lauded the book's theme and its relevance in today's fast-paced world.

The Chief Guest, Padma Shri Dr. D R Karthikeyan, former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), addressed the gathering, appreciating the author's work and stressing the importance of literature in shaping progressive thought and ethical leadership.

The book launch at the Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2025 marked yet another milestone in celebrating literature and media as powerful tools for transformation and knowledge dissemination.

