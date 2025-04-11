403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Warehouse By Mudita Is Coming To Hyderabad, Bringing The Biggest Designer Sale In The City
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India – The most anticipated luxury fashion exhibition of the year is making its way to the City of Nizams. Warehouse is bringing its legendary Sale to Hyderabad on 24th April, 2025 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The country's most loved designer sale is opening its doors for one day only-and trust us, you don't want to miss this.
If you love designer wear and want to shop at a fraction of their price, this is your golden ticket. Shop bridal lehengas, dreamy sarees, festive outfits, trousseau must-haves, and summer wedding essentials-all from 40+ of India's top designers at up to 70% off!
Expect stunning finds from Rohit Bal, Anushree Reddy, Masaba, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, S&N By Shantnu Nikhil, Dhruv Kapoor, Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika, Vikram Phadnis, Elisha Wadhwani, Tasva By Tarun Tahiliani, Rococo By Raghvi, Shaveta & Anuj, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Abraham & Thakore, Varun Nidhika and many more. Whether you're a bride, groom, wedding guest, or just someone who loves a good fashion steal-this is your chance to own luxury at less.
But the excitement begins even earlier for the truly discerning luxury enthusiasts! Warehouse has a special VIP Hour from 10 AM to 11 AM on 24th April. This exclusive window, requiring prior registration, offers a first look at the entire collection. Imagine having an hour of unhurried browsing, the first pick of the most coveted pieces, and the chance to shop the absolute best deals before anyone else. For those who appreciate exclusivity and the thrill of discovering the best, must-have items, the WH VIP Hour is an unmissable opportunity to elevate your Warehouse experience.
About Warehouse by Mudita:
Warehouse by Mudita has established itself as a leading platform for accessible luxury, offering discerning shoppers the opportunity to acquire exquisite designer creations at exceptional prices. With a focus on curating unique and unforgettable shopping experiences, Warehouse continues to redefine the landscape of luxury fashion in India
If you love designer wear and want to shop at a fraction of their price, this is your golden ticket. Shop bridal lehengas, dreamy sarees, festive outfits, trousseau must-haves, and summer wedding essentials-all from 40+ of India's top designers at up to 70% off!
Expect stunning finds from Rohit Bal, Anushree Reddy, Masaba, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, S&N By Shantnu Nikhil, Dhruv Kapoor, Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika, Vikram Phadnis, Elisha Wadhwani, Tasva By Tarun Tahiliani, Rococo By Raghvi, Shaveta & Anuj, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Abraham & Thakore, Varun Nidhika and many more. Whether you're a bride, groom, wedding guest, or just someone who loves a good fashion steal-this is your chance to own luxury at less.
But the excitement begins even earlier for the truly discerning luxury enthusiasts! Warehouse has a special VIP Hour from 10 AM to 11 AM on 24th April. This exclusive window, requiring prior registration, offers a first look at the entire collection. Imagine having an hour of unhurried browsing, the first pick of the most coveted pieces, and the chance to shop the absolute best deals before anyone else. For those who appreciate exclusivity and the thrill of discovering the best, must-have items, the WH VIP Hour is an unmissable opportunity to elevate your Warehouse experience.
About Warehouse by Mudita:
Warehouse by Mudita has established itself as a leading platform for accessible luxury, offering discerning shoppers the opportunity to acquire exquisite designer creations at exceptional prices. With a focus on curating unique and unforgettable shopping experiences, Warehouse continues to redefine the landscape of luxury fashion in India
Company :-Mudita Jaipuria Lifestyle Pvt Ltd
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment