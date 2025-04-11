Russian Troops Lost Another 1,210 Invaders In War Against Ukraine Over Last Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 11, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 930,210 people, including another 1,210 people in the previous day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army also lost 10,580 (+1) tanks, 22,048 (+15) armored combat vehicles, 25,043 (+61) artillery systems, 1,360 (+1) MLRS, 1,127 (+0) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 32,200 (+122), cruise missiles - 3,145 (+0), ships /boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 43,679 (+165), special equipment - 3,798 (+2).

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 10, as of 22:00, 125 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.