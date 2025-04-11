Rocket Attack On Dnipro: Number Of Victims Rises To Nine
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“In Dnipro , according to updated information, 9 people were injured in a rocket attack the day before. Only in the morning, rescuers managed to extinguish a large-scale fire caused by the hit,” he wrote.
It is noted that the Russian troops hit the Hrushevska community of Kryvyi Rih district with a kamikaze drone. A power line was damaged.
Also, the enemy's UAV hit the Nikopol district. No one was killed or wounded.Read also: Missile attack on Dnipro : Number of injured grows to eight
Last night, air defense was operating in Dnipropetrovsk region. The defenders of the sky destroyed 6 enemy drones.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 10, Russia fired a missile at Dnipro, causing a fire. There are victims and destruction on the territory of a civilian facility.
