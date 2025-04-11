MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA)

--

1959 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding Kuwait's maritime status.

1971 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree setting number of electoral constituencies at 10. Voters in each constituency would elect five members of the National Assembly (parliament).

1975 -- Offices of American insurance companies in Kuwait have been bombed.

2009 -- The Kuwaiti water polo team won the second FINA Water Polo Development tournament held in Kuwait. The team beats Singapore in the final match, 13-6.

2015 -- The Kuwaiti actor Ahmad Al-Saleh died at the age of 77. Al-Saleh, popular since the 60s, was part of the cast of the epic Kuwaiti film "bas ya bahar." He also acted in the movie "Al-Samt" in 1976.

2018 -- The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs named a number of mosques in all six governorates where the Friday sermon should also be addressed with sign language.

2023 -- Kuwait University registered a patent for developing a drug for treating people with asthma and allergies by using Oxazolidinone Hydroxamic Acid Derivatives. (end) bs