Today In Kuwait's History
1959 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding Kuwait's maritime status.
1971 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree setting number of electoral constituencies at 10. Voters in each constituency would elect five members of the National Assembly (parliament).
1975 -- Offices of American insurance companies in Kuwait have been bombed.
2009 -- The Kuwaiti water polo team won the second FINA Water Polo Development tournament held in Kuwait. The team beats Singapore in the final match, 13-6.
2015 -- The Kuwaiti actor Ahmad Al-Saleh died at the age of 77. Al-Saleh, popular since the 60s, was part of the cast of the epic Kuwaiti film "bas ya bahar." He also acted in the movie "Al-Samt" in 1976.
2018 -- The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs named a number of mosques in all six governorates where the Friday sermon should also be addressed with sign language.
2023 -- Kuwait University registered a patent for developing a drug for treating people with asthma and allergies by using Oxazolidinone Hydroxamic Acid Derivatives. (end) bs
