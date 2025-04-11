403
US Commends Finland's Decision To Boost Defense Spending
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 11 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has commended Finland's contributions to boosting European security, as well as peace and stability in Ukraine.
Rubio made the remarks during a meeting with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, who was on an official visit to Washington, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statemnt late Thursday.
Rubio also praised Finland's decision to increase defense spending.
He said President Donald Trump was determined to achieve permanent peace in Ukraine, and welcomed Finland's support to Trump to achieve this objective.
The Finnish Government announced early this month plans to increase defense spending to three percent of its GDP by 2029 with the aim of boosting European security.
Trump had said Europe should shoulder more security responsibilities, and that NATO member countries should increase defense spending to five percent of their GDP. (end)
