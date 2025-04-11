Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Commends Finland's Decision To Boost Defense Spending

US Commends Finland's Decision To Boost Defense Spending


2025-04-11 02:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 11 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has commended Finland's contributions to boosting European security, as well as peace and stability in Ukraine.
Rubio made the remarks during a meeting with Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, who was on an official visit to Washington, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statemnt late Thursday.
Rubio also praised Finland's decision to increase defense spending.
He said President Donald Trump was determined to achieve permanent peace in Ukraine, and welcomed Finland's support to Trump to achieve this objective.
The Finnish Government announced early this month plans to increase defense spending to three percent of its GDP by 2029 with the aim of boosting European security.
Trump had said Europe should shoulder more security responsibilities, and that NATO member countries should increase defense spending to five percent of their GDP. (end)
amm


MENAFN11042025000071011013ID1109417300

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search