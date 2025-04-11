Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paratus - Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025


2025-04-11 02:00:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 9 May 2025. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to 11 April 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

