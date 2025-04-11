US Eggflation: Omelette Cracks The Wallet As Egg Prices Soar 60% In March Due To THIS Reason

MENAFN - Live Mint) Your eggs consumption in America might be affected as it saw an increase of 60.4% in March this year, in comparison to last year. If you are going to grocery shop, you must think before as an average price of one dozen eggs costs $6.22. This comes in the light of avian flu outbreak causing farmers to kill millions of birds, The Independent reported.

There is a 22% rise from prices in January which stood $4.95. In February, it was $5.90, representing a 19.2% increase in one month. According to the consumer price index, which has provided the data as of March 2025, since the start of 2024, the cost of one dozen Grade A eggs has risen a whopping 84%. The current price broke the previous record of January 2023, when the average price was $4.82.

Reason for surge in egg prices in America

The rise in egg prices is said to be due to a dearth of egg-laying hens across the US against the backdrop of the contagious avian flu going around.

According to the US Department of Agriculture protocol, each time avian flu is discovered in a flock, the entire flock must be slaughtered to avoid the spread of it to other animals or birds on a farm, referring millions of birds are being killed each day while the demand for eggs remains unchanged.

Republicans on eggs' prices

Many Republicans accused former president Joe Biden of contributing to soaring egg prices through policies they claimed worsened inflation. Although egg prices did reach a peak during his presidency in January 2023, by the end of his administration, the cost had fallen to $3.65.

President Donald Trump had run a campaign underlining the cost of eggs and vowing to bring prices lower. In 2020, during Trump's first term, a carton of one dozen eggs averaged $1.50.

Meanwhile, the USDA anticipates egg prices will continue to soar, up to 20% in 2025. An India Today report said USDA attempted to balance the supply of eggs by allowing more imports, with nearly 4 million dozen eggs coming to the country in February. Although, they were so costlier that some of the egg traders sold 7.6 million dozen eggs outside the country, further lowering the supply.

What can cause egg prices to fall?

Farmers need time to rebuild their flocks for egg prices to decrease. This needs a decline in confirmed bird flu cases or a reduction in consumer demand for eggs.