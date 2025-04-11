First Bullion Signed Investor Protection Agreement With Mirae Guarantee Finance For AI Idol Project 'AETHERIUM'*

Aetherium AI IDOL TEAM

Aetherium AI IDOL GIRL TEAM

World First Insurance Coverage for Real World Asset Tokenisation (RWA)

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 1st, Mirae Guarantee Finance signed an official agreement with First Bullion and Marbling, committing to provide a global investor protection financial product for the 'AETHERIUM' project. This marks the first case of investor protection for Real World Asset (RWA Token) projects during the Seed Rounds and Series A stages, and is expected to serve as a major turning point in providing investment security.

Additionally, Mirae Guarantee Finance will collaborate with First Bullion which is leading the fundraising, and plans to expand its presence in the global Real World Asset tokenisation market by working not only with AETHERIUM but also with a variety of international projects.

AETHERIUM is an innovative idol platform that utilizes AI technology and Neural Network Optimization to create hyper realistic and dynamic AI characters , enabling fans to engage in real-time, 24/7 one-on-one communication with AI idols. Through this, fans can enjoy a personalized entertainment experience and deeper, more immersive interactions.

AI idols eliminate risks such as privacy scandals and contract disputes, while enabling more efficient management through reduced operating costs. Furthermore, they allow for continuous global fan engagement without time or location constraints, offering strong competitive potential in the global market.

AETHERIUM introduces an NFT-based voting system, enabling fair and transparent decisions about the future of the AI idols. Fans can purchase digital items to customize and upgrade idols, enjoying game-like elements in the process. This allows fans to take part in shaping the idols' appearance and performances, adding an extra layer of enjoyment. Investors in the RWA NFT will receive music royalties, project dividends in addition to the above utility, thus empowering NFT holders to be part of the owner and creator of the Aetherium AI IDOL ecosystem.

Through this agreement, Mirae Guarantee Finance has secured an opportunity to expand into the global market. The company is expected to play a leading role in investor protection within the rapidly growing digital asset and AI entertainment industries.

This partnership is set to become a significant milestone in the convergence of finance and entertainment and is gaining attention as an innovative example of combining AI and blockchain technology with investment protection solutions.

