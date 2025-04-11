2025 Sunhak Peace Prize Spotlights Champions Of Global Change

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wanjira Mathai from Kenya was recognized for her outstanding environmental leadership, notably through the AFR100 initiative and the Green Belt Movement. Her dedicated efforts have contributed significantly to environmental restoration, with over 51 million trees planted to rehabilitate degraded landscapes across Africa.

Hugh Evans from Australia, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, received the prize for his exceptional commitment to global citizenship. Through his leadership, Global Citizen mobilized over $43 billion, directly impacting the lives of more than 1.3 billion individuals worldwide by addressing poverty, health, education, and access to essential services.

Patrick Awuah Jr., founder of Ashesi University in Ghana, was honored for transforming African higher education. His visionary leadership introduced innovative curricula emphasizing ethics, gender equality, critical thinking, and leadership. Ashesi University is now recognized as a pioneering institution, producing graduates equipped to lead positive social change across Africa and beyond.

The Founders' Award was presented to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan for his contributions to peaceful democratic transitions and good governance, and Samuel Radebe from South Africa for his dedication to interreligious harmony and community peace in Africa. Meanwhile, the awarding of the Founders' Award to Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

In his congratulatory remarks, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon stated, "On its 10th anniversary, the Sunhak Peace Prize continues to spotlight the vital contributions of unsung heroes to global peace and solidarity. I deeply commend the laureates for their inspiring dedication and extend heartfelt gratitude to Founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon for her visionary leadership and unwavering support of global peace efforts."

