'Disgraced India': PM Modi's 2011 Tweet Targeting UPA On Tahawwur Rana Goes Viral Amid Mastermind's Extradition

MENAFN - Live Mint)- The nation has been abuzz with the latest movements of the 26/11 terror attacks' mastermind. Amid all the buzz, PM Narendra Modi's 14-year-old post on X has gone viral as the latter was extradited from the US and reached Delhi on Thursday evening, April 10.

In a 2011 post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat CM, criticised the then Congress-led government's foreign policy, accusing it of failing to uphold India's sovereignty after the United States“disgraced” the nation by declaring Tahawwur Rana“innocent.”

PM Modi's 2011 post

"US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India & it is a“major foreign policy setback,” PM Modi had posted on X.

| Tahawwur Rana's extradition a 'critical step toward seeking justice', says US

In 2011, a US court acquitted Tahawwur Rana of direct involvement in planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, but found him guilty of supporting the terrorist organisation held responsible for the assault.

A year after the Mumbai attacks, in October 2009, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Tahawwur Rana in Chicago for providing support to an aborted plot targeting a newspaper in Copenhagen and for offering material support to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In 2011, he was convicted in that case and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

| Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 accused, remanded to NIA custody for 18 days

However, Tahawwur Rana was acquitted of charges related to conspiracy to support the Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Tahawwur Rana is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and will be interrogated inside a high-security cell at the agency's headquarters in Delhi, on Friday, April 11.

| Pakistan says it has nothing to do with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused

The 64-year-old was flown into Delhi on a special flight and immediately placed under arrest by the NIA. In a late-night hearing, he was presented before a special court at Patiala House, which granted the agency his custodial remand until April 29.

Tahawwur Rana interrogation

A 12-member NIA team, led by Deputy Inspector General Jaya Roy, will question Tahawwur Rana with a focus on three key areas: the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks plot, his connections to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and the alleged involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, as per latest media reports.