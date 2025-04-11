Global Tissue Paper Market Share, Demand & Growth By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Tissue paper is a lightweight, absorbent paper product primarily used for personal hygiene, cleaning, and various household purposes. It is typically made from wood pulp, though recycled paper is also commonly used in its production. Tissue paper comes in various forms, including toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels, napkins, and wipes. Known for its softness, strength, and absorbency, tissue paper is a staple in everyday life, providing comfort and convenience for a wide range of uses.

Market Dynamics Increased awareness of sanitation and personal hygiene drives the global market

Rising awareness of sanitation and personal hygiene is driving the tissue paper market. Governments and organizations worldwide are intensifying efforts to promote hygiene through various initiatives. A recent WHO report reveals that inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services contribute to 1.4 million deaths annually. In response, awareness campaigns are expanding, especially in developing regions.

A notable example is the "Comic for Change" initiative launched in February 2024 in Madhya Pradesh by the State Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin II (SBMG-II) and UNICEF. This initiative used comics to educate children about hygiene practices. Such efforts, combined with rising disposable incomes and urbanization, are boosting the demand for tissue products like facial tissues, toilet paper, and wet wipes, driving further growth in the market.

Expansion in emerging markets

The global tissue paper market offers substantial growth opportunities in emerging markets, driven by the increasing demand for hygiene products and sustainable alternatives. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes in regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Africa are fueling consumption. In response, companies are scaling up production capacities to meet the growing demand.

A prime example of this expansion is Bracell's investment of BRL 5 billion in April 2023 to establish Latin America's largest eco-friendly tissue paper mill in Lençóis Paulista, Brazil. The facility will produce high-quality tissue paper using renewable resources, reflecting Bracell's dedication to sustainability.

Such initiatives highlight the significant growth potential in emerging markets, particularly in regions prioritizing environmental sustainability and economic development.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the global tissue paper market due to rapid industrialization, rising disposable income, and increasing urbanization. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key contributors, driven by strong manufacturing sectors, expanding consumer markets, and supportive government policies. The region benefits from technological advancements, high product demand, and growing investments in infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of major market players and evolving consumer preferences further fuel market expansion. E-commerce growth and digital transformation also contribute to increased adoption.

Key Highlights



The global tissue paper market size was valued at USD 24.97 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 25.82 billion in 2025 to reach USD 33.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the market is segmented into paper tissues (made from pulp), wet wipes, facial tissue, paper napkins, paper towels, bathroom tissues, tissue wipes, and others. The bathroom tissues segment dominates the global market.

By material, the market is segmented into Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK), Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK), High Yield Pulp (HYP), recovered fiber, and others. The Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK) segment owns the highest market share.

By packaging type, the global tissue paper market is segmented into rolls, napkins, folded tissues, v-fold, w-fold, z-fold, c-fold, and others. The rolls segment dominates the global market.

By applications, the global tissue paper market is segmented into households, hotels, restaurants, malls, cafes, hospitals, salons, and others. The household segment owns the highest market share.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, retail stores, online stores, and others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment dominates the global market. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)Kimberly – Clark CorporationEssityKirkland Signature (Costco)Georgia- PacificSolaris PaperSeventh GenerationCharmin PaperAngel SoftNaturelleUnileverTraidcraftVelvet CAREOrchids Tissue Paper ProductsCapriceGeorgia-Pacific LLC Recent Developments

In November 2024, Irving Consumer Products announced that they are investing $470 million to expand its tissue manufacturing plant in Macon, Georgia. The project will create over 150 new jobs and increase production capacity. The Canadian company, which operates multiple facilities across North America, aims to meet the growing demand for premium tissue products.

Segmentation

By Product TypePaper Tissues (made from pulp)Wet WipesFacial TissuePaper NapkinPaper TowelsBathroom TissuesTissue WipesOthersBy MaterialBleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)High Yield Pulp (HYP)Recovered FiberOthersBy Packaging TypeRollsNapkinsFolded TissuesV-foldW-foldZ-foldC-foldOthersBy ApplicationsHouseholdHotelsRestaurantsMallsCafesHospitalsSalonsOthersBy Distribution ChannelHypermarkets/SupermarketsConvenience StoresDepartmental StoresRetail StoresOnline StoresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa