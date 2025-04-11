Kashmir Earns Rs 181 Crore From Minor Mineral Extraction In 5 Years

Responding to rising concerns over illegal mining, particularly in District Budgam, the government said authorities have intensified enforcement actions.“Between 2022 and January 2025, a total of 1,499 vehicles and machinery involved in unauthorized extraction were seized, and 79 FIRs were lodged. The cumulative compounding fines collected during this period amounted to Rs 1.63 crore,” it said.

The figures were shared by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the Legislative Assembly, following queries raised by 14 MLAs regarding illegal mining activities in the Dood-Ganga and Shali Ganga rivers in Budgam.

In its response, the government denied any recent illegal exploitation in these areas, asserting that stringent action is being taken against violators whenever such activities are detected.

Officials said that out of 202 active mineral leases in the region, 144 have been allotted to local residents, while 58 are held by non-locals. This allocation is seen as a step toward empowering local communities and ensuring transparency in resource utilisation.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken serious note of environmental violations in the region. In its March 8, 2022 order in Raja Muzaffar Bhat vs. Union of India & Others, the NGT held the J&K government accountable for failing to prevent solid waste dumping, untreated sewage discharge, and illegal mining in Doodhganga and Mamath Kul in Budgam. The tribunal directed the state to pay Rs 1 crore as interim compensation for environmental restoration.

In compliance, the Mining Department deposited the amount with the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, and seven restoration works were subsequently undertaken and completed by the Flood Control Department in Doodhganga Nallah and Mamath Kul.

To strengthen oversight, the J&K government has instituted a robust monitoring mechanism. A Multi-Departmental District Level Task Force Cell, headed by Deputy Commissioners, has been established alongside Divisional-Level Monitoring Squads, District Officers, and Mineral Check Posts to curb illegal mining and unauthorised transportation of minerals.

The district-wise data from Budgam reveals a dynamic enforcement trend: From 2022 to 2023, 658 vehicles/machinery were seized, 13 FIRs lodged and Rs 1.06 crore fines were collected. In 2023–24, 424 seizures, 21 FIRs, Rs 81.73 lakh fine. In 2024–25 (up to January), 417 seizures, 45 FIRs, and Rs 71.21 lakh were collected.

Revenue collection from minor minerals in Kashmir has seen notable fluctuations: 2020–21: Rs 9.71 crore, 2021–22: Rs 43.81 crore, 2022–23: Rs 32.97 crore, 2023–24: Rs 53.99 crore, 2024–25 (till Jan): Rs 40.56 crore.

The government said it continues to emphasise strict compliance with mining regulations for sustainable resource management and environmental protection in the region.

