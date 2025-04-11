AFU Tell About Operation That Forced Enemy To Stop Attack On Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment“Skala” told about the battles in the village of Shevchenko in early March and the losses of Russian invaders, which resulted in the halt of the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk.

According to Ukrinform, the 425th Separate Special Forces Regiment posted the video on April 10 in Telegram .

“The Skala regiment successfully conducted a combat operation near the village of Shevchenko in the Pokrovsk direction. As a result of the assault, enemy losses exceeded 1,100 people killed and wounded,” the message says.

It is noted that this forced the Russian invader to stop the attack on Pokrovsk.

“Such a significant result was made possible thanks to careful planning of the operation, high coordination of units and professional command of the Skala regiment,” the military emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions remain the most active in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate motorized corps , where the enemy keeps trying to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region.