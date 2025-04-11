Digital Subscription Results Of AS Ekspress Grupp For The First Quarter Of 2025



The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 10% year-over-year (1st quarter: -2%) and totalled 112 751.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, decreased by -9% year-over-year (1st quarter: -5%) and totalled 24 009.

The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ decreased by -5% year-over-year (1st quarter: -2%) and totalled 7219.

In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 30% year-over-year (1st quarter: -6%) and totalled 32 918.

In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 17% (1st quarter: 7%) and totalled 47 341. The number of digital subscriptions of the Lithuanian media portal Lrytas increased by 38% (1st quarter: 3%) and totalled 12 034.





The Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, comments:

“The total number of digital subscriptions of periodicals of Ekspress Grupp increased by 12% in a year, amounting to more than 236 000 subscriptions by the end of the quarter. This is a good result considering the continued economic challenges in the Baltic countries. The small decline in the first quarter (-1%) was expected, mainly due to the impact of year-end campaigns running out.

In the segment of digital subscriptions, the biggest year-on-year growth was recorded in Latvia and Lithuania where the popularity of digital subscriptions is catching up with Estonia, but with a small delay. The number of digital subscriptions increased by 30% in Latvia and 17% in Lithuania. In Estonia the first-quarter results of Delfi Meedia and Õhtuleht were partly affected by the expiry of the contracts of some business customers. Since our customer base has been growing on an annual basis, it is only natural that there may be smaller adjustments and fluctuations in certain periods.

We are focused on expanding the number of digital subscribers in all our markets, especially in Latvia and Lithuania where we continue to see considerable potential. We are on track towards our long-term goal of offering paid digital content to at least 340 000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026.”





Detailed overview of digital subscriptions