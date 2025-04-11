Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Borregaard ASA: Shares Traded Ex-Dividend Today


2025-04-11 01:00:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Borregaard ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 4.25 per share as from today, 11 April 2025.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 11 April 2025

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



MENAFN11042025004107003653ID1109417198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search