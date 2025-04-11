RFCLA Look To Extend Winning Streak In Family Night Clash Vs Utah Warriors

Christian Dyer and the RFCLA team running onto the pitch

Christian Dyer on the attack!

RFCLA returns home this Saturday night, chasing their fifth consecutive win of the season in front of what's shaping up to be an electric, near-capacity crowd.

- Steven HoilesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA ) returns home to Wallis Annenberg Stadium at UCLA this Saturday night, chasing their fifth consecutive win of the season in front of what's shaping up to be an electric, near-capacity crowd. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm against a high-flying Utah Warriors side, who enter with a 4-1 record (they have had 2 bye weeks).The action kicks off early with a rugby youth clinic at 4:30pm, led by RFCLA players and coaches, giving kids a chance to learn the game's fundamentals from the pros. Gates open at 6:00pm with Family Night festivities in full swing - including the RFCLA Pass Challenge, face painting, merch crowd throws, and opportunities for young fans to join the pre-game Guard of Honor. Kids under 12 get in free, and the first 500 kids through the gates will receive a special gift.On the field, RFCLA Head Coach Stephen Hoiles is determined to put on a show for fans with the club's trademark expansive, entertaining style of play."I really think you can win and you can entertain," said Hoiles. "That's always been part of my rugby upbringing. You don't have to be negative or conservative to win games - but it takes time for teams to find their rhythm playing that way. It's been really enjoyable watching our guys find their feet with it."Saturday's challenge comes in the form of a battle-tested Utah Warriors side that matches RFCLA's win tally and brings their own brand of attacking rugby."They're a really good side. I love watching them play," Hoiles added. "They probably kick more than people realize - and they're smart with it. A lot of attacking kicks that force you to stay switched on defensively. They'll challenge our defensive system in a very different way. We've got to get our legs fresh and lungs ready - this will be one of those games."Event Details:- RFCLA vs Utah Warriors- Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA- Saturday, April 13 | Kickoff: 7:00pm- Rugby Youth Clinic: 4:30pm- Gates Open & Family Night Festivities: 6:00pm- Kids under 12: Free Entry- First 500 kids: Free Gift on ArrivalTickets are moving fast for what promises to be one of the most exciting matchups of the MLR season. RFCLA fans can purchase prorated Season Memberships now, which include all four remaining home matches of the 2025 season.For more information on RFCLA, visit or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.

Olivia Malifa

SOAR Media

+1 404-903-2567

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.