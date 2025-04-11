Amerigroup And 4Kira4moms Present The Atlanta Screening Of The Ebony Canal For Black Maternal Health Week

Featuring Exclusive Panel Moderated by Lamman Rucker, April 13, 2025, 7:00-10:00 p.m., at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 4Kira4Moms, in partnership with Amerigroup, is proud to present a special Black Maternal Health Week screening of The Ebony Canal on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 7 p.m., at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. The event will feature a pre-screening reception, a film screening, and an exclusive panel discussion moderated by actor and activist Lamman Rucker.Narrated by Academy Award-winning (EGOT) icon Viola Davis and directed by Emmai Alaquiva, The Ebony Canal is a masterful cinematic poem that examines the disparities of infant mortality and maternal health among Black and Brown women.A Powerful Tribute to Black Mothers & A Call for ChangeDescribed by Director Emmai Alaquiva as his“love letter to Black women and Black mothers,” this heartfelt documentary seeks to honor their stories while galvanizing change to create a future where maternal care is equitable for all.The Ebony Canal explores the journey of hurt, healing, and hope, amplifying the voices of four courageous mothers-Mariah Peoples, Larissa Lane, Alana Yzola Daly, and Rachel Strader-along with their families and healthcare professionals on the front lines of systemic inequities.Featuring collaborative insights from Former Vice President Kamala Harris, Lamman Rucker, Kimberly Seals Allers, Charles Johnson, and creative contributor actress and advocate Keke Palmer, the film seeks to spark solution-driven practices that transform the future of maternal care.Why It MattersMaternal health disparities remain a glaring crisis in the United States. Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women, even when accounting for income and education levels. Additionally, Black and Brown infants face significantly higher mortality rates, with Black newborns more than twice as likely to die within their first year of life compared to white newborns.The maternal health crisis is not just a public health issue-it is a human rights issue. The Ebony Canal amplifies the urgency for systemic change, shedding light on the root causes of these inequities, including racial bias in healthcare, lack of access to quality prenatal care, and systemic failures in maternal health policy. The film provides a platform to galvanize partnerships, drive meaningful advocacy, and inspire tangible action toward a future where all mothers receive the care they deserve.Exclusive Panel Discussion Featuring Industry LeadersFollowing the screening, a dynamic panel discussion will take place, bringing together some of the nation's most influential maternal health advocates:.Emmai Alaquiva – acclaimed director of The Ebony Canal.Charles Johnson – maternal health activist & founder of 4Kira4Moms.Kimberly Seals Allers, founder, Irth App, journalist, author.Dr. Madeline Sutton, MPH, FACOG – CEO of One Brain 4 Health, LLCThis panel will explore real-world solutions to the maternal health crisis and discuss how communities can take action to protect Black mothers and their babies.A“Proud to Pay” Event Supporting Maternal Health NonprofitsThis“Proud to Pay” event offers free tickets, but donations are encouraged to support nine Atlanta-based maternal health nonprofits. All proceeds from the evening will be divided equally among these organizations, helping them continue their critical work in advocacy, education, and direct support for Black mothers and families.Join Us & Help Sell Out This Event!The screening of The Ebony Canal is more than just a film showing-it is a call to action for all who believe in health equity. The Atlanta community is invited to participate in this unforgettable evening of storytelling, education, and activism.Event Details:Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025Location: Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, Atlanta, GATickets: Free | Donations EncouragedReserve your spot today and be part of the movement! Visit our website to learn more.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:LaTricia Harper Woods, APRMahogany Xan Communications, LLC... | 480.374.1908About 4Kira4Moms4Kira4Moms is a national advocacy organization dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes through policy change, awareness, and support for families affected by maternal mortality. Founded in honor of Kira Johnson, who tragically lost her life due to preventable childbirth complications, the organization works tirelessly to ensure that no mother dies giving life. Through legislative advocacy, education initiatives, and direct community support, 4Kira4Moms fights for systemic healthcare reforms to address racial disparities in maternal health.About Amerigroup GeorgiaAmerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 500,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient-centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to take an active role in their health. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit .

