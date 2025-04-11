Rainfall Warning Ousts Heatwave Alert! IMD Predicts Wet Spells In Punjab, Himachal, 7 More States Weather Forecast Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange an alert for a total of nine states today, predicting downpours in these regions. States for which rainfall warning has been issued include Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Eastern Madhya Pradesh and parts of West Bengal.

Except for Gujarat, some parts of Maharashtra and Haryana, rest of India is on yellow alert for rains.

IMD scientist Surender Paul on Thursday said," There was heatwave conditions in parts of Punjab and Haryana for the last 2-3 days. There are chances of rain in parts of western Punjab and north and northeastern Haryana in the next 2-3 days. There has been an abrupt rise in temperatures lately," ANI reported.

The weather agency in its latest press release warned against heavy rainfall in in Assam and Meghalaya until April 13, in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh until April 12 and in Bihar on April 11. Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 11; and in Uttarakhand on April 11 and 12.

The weather bulletin dated April 10 states,“Isolated Hailstorm likely over Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya on 10th; Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on 11th April.”

It adds,“Duststorm very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on 11th April.” IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in northeastern states over the next 6 to 7 days.

A fresh spell of heatwave conditions has been forecasted for West Rajasthan between April 14 and 16 and for East Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab on April 16.

Several killed in lightning strikes

Over 25 people were killed in several districts of Bihar on Thursday after being struck by lightning and hailstorms, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Nalanda, reported. However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post on X claimed that over 50 people died. As many as 13 individuals were confirmed dead following lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar on Wednesday.

Following days of scorching heat and heatwave conditions , the national capital, Delhi, experienced a sudden change in weather conditions on Thursday evening. Light drizzle and duststorm in some parts of the city, provided much-needed respite. For April 11, a yellow alert for rainfall is in place in the union territory. The temperature is expected to hover between 38 and 23 degrees Celsius.