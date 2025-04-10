Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP Recognized In Chambers USA 2025 Rankings For General Commercial Litigation

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP is proud to announce its recognition in the prestigious Chambers USA 2025 annual rankings for its general commercial litigation practice. Chambers USA spotlighted the firm as one of California's elite litigation boutiques, underscoring its reputation for excellence in high-stakes business disputes.

The honor comes as Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP celebrates its tenth anniversary this month. Over the past decade, the firm has built a formidable reputation by attracting some of the top legal talent in the country. Today, the firm boasts 24 accomplished attorneys across two offices and maintains a robust national litigation practice.

"We're very grateful to be recognized by Chambers USA, especially as we mark our tenth year," said Firm Chair Amjad Mahmood Khan. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our excellent lawyers and staff and the trust our clients place in us to handle their most critical legal matters."

Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP represents a wide array of commercial clients, including Fortune 100 companies, private equity firms, privately held businesses, and individual directors and officers. Known for its strategic approach, trial readiness, and deep bench of litigation talent, the firm continues to deliver exceptional results in complex commercial disputes across the country.

About Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP

Founded in 2015, Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP is a premier litigation boutique focused on general commercial litigation. With offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, the firm combines big-law experience with boutique agility to serve clients ranging from global corporations to high-net-worth individuals.

SOURCE Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED