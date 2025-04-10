MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu develops employee training platform for Seven-Eleven Japan to accelerate store digitalization

KAWASAKI, Japan, Apr 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the joint development of a training platform for the company's store employees with Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.. The platform launched in some directly managed stores in Japan on March 25, 2025, and is provided as part of a next-generation store system being developed by Seven-Eleven Japan to accelerate digitalization across stores.



Built using Fujitsu's Digital Touchpoint, an offering that provides optimal channels and experiences tailored to customers' digital literacy, the platform provides a comprehensive learning environment to understand and execute convenience store operations, enables real-time tracking of acquired skills, accelerates employee readiness, improves retention rates, and reduces the training burden on franchise owners and store managers. The solution is expected to reach over 400,000 employees across Seven-Eleven Japan's approximately 22,000 stores.

Seven-Eleven Japan is transforming its employee training approach in recognition of recent challenges in the retail industry, including the declining birthrate, aging population, and shrinking workforce, as well an increasing need for training tailored for foreign workers. With this Background in mind, Seven-Eleven Japan has been promoting the digitalization of store employee education, such as the distribution of videos to stores and the use of electronic manuals. In order to accelerate this trend, the headquarters will strengthen its support.

Overview of the developed platform

The platform empowers store employees to monitor their real-time progress in mastering operational skills via mobile devices and tablets that will be set up in-store. Tailored courses enable employees to learn about store operations at their own pace. Simultaneously, owners and store managers gain real-time visibility into employee learning and skill development, fostering smoother communication and more targeted coaching. The intuitive interface allows for easy access to crucial information, including manuals, enabling efficient customer service.

Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the efficiency and quality of employee training across all Seven-Eleven Japan stores through the provision of this platform. In the future, under Fujitsu Uvance, the platform will evolve further into a store operation and talent development support solution utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as AI and data analysis. This will promote communication within stores and between multiple stores operated by the same owner, maximize customer satisfaction, and contribute to increased store sales and profitability.

