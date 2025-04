NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– NZDUSD reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5820

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level 0.5530 (which has been reversing the price from January) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.5530 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star Doji.

Given the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.5820.