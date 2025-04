AMD: ⬇️ Sell

– AMD reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 80.00

AMD today recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 95.40 (former support from the start of March, as can be seen below) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downer impulse wave from iii from last month.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the earlier short term correction ii.

Given the strong daily downtrend, AMD can be expected to fall to the next round support level 80.00, which stopped the earlier impulse wave (iii).