Gazans Facing Severe Hunger Crisis: UNRWA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that each day without food delivery to Gaza Strip pushes the region closer to a full-blown hunger crisis, with grave consequences for over two mn people suffering under siege and starvation amid the renewed genocidal war on Gaza's population.
In statements on Thursday, Acting Director of UNRWA's Media and Communications Office in Gaza, Inas Hamdan, said that the ongoing ban on aid to the Strip amounts to collective punishment of residents who have already endured over 16 months of relentless war.
She noted that medical supplies and food stocks are rapidly depleting, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe both in terms of food security and the already fragile healthcare system. She added that most efforts by humanitarian organizations to coordinate aid deliveries with Israeli authorities have been rejected.
Hamdan stressed that the humanitarian disaster extends to the environmental sphere as well. The lack of sufficient fuel is hampering the operation of water wells and disrupting solid waste management services. This is contributing to a rise in disease outbreaks, water contamination, and the spread of insects due to accumulating waste and untreated sewage leaks.
Since the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in early March, Israeli authorities blocked the entry of humanitarian and commercial supplies into Gaza. As a result, essential goods dwindled, with some stocks projected to last only a few more days unless truck deliveries resume urgently.
*Massacre toll rises to 50,886
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 50,886, with 115,875 people injured since October 7, 2023.
According to Palestinian medical sources, 40 people were killed and 146 others wounded in the past 24 hours alone.
Since the Israeli offensive resumed on March 18, following a two-month ceasefire, at least 1,522 Palestinians have been killed and 3,834 injured.
*Critical shortage of medicines
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that the shortage of medicines and medical supplies in hospitals has reached unprecedented and critical levels due to the ongoing Israeli blockade and aggression on Gaza Strip.
Assistant Undersecretary of Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Maher Shamieh, said that the closure of border crossings to medical supplies and medicines is exacerbating the crisis, adding catastrophic challenges to providing healthcare to the increasing number of patients and injured people due to continued airstrikes targeting civilians.
* Trump cites progress
in hostage talks
Washington (Reuters): US President Donald Trump yesterday said progress was being made regarding the return of the hostages being held in Gaza and that he was dealing with both Israel and resistance movement Hamas, but he gave no other details about the talks.
