Sudan Leader, Al-Misnad Review Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al- Burhan met on Thursday in Port Sudan with HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad. They discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and explored ways to enhance them, particularly in the developmental and humanitarian sectors, in addition to discussing other topics of mutual interest. HE al-Misnad reaffirmed, during the meeting, Qatar's consistent and firm position on supporting the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan. (QNA)
