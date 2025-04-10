PM Modi Visits Varanasi Today For 50Th Time As MP. Full Itinerary And List Of Inaugurations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today, April 11.

Modi will travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and at around 11 AM where will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over ₹3,880 crore. He will also address a public meeting in Varanasi. This will be his 50th visit to Varanasi – his parliamentary constituency – since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

After Varanasi, Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh. At around 3:15 PM, Modi will offer prayers at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh, Madhya Pradesh. At around 4:15 PM, he will participate in a public programme at Anandpur Dham and address a gathering on the occasion.

PM Modis full itinerary in Varanasi

PM Modi is expected to land at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10 am. He will stay for approximately two and a half hours.

Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over ₹3,880 crore in Varanasi – his Lok Sabha seat since 2014. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the region, a government statement said.

He will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over ₹980 crore.

Modi will inaugurate two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipu districts of Varanasi division worth over ₹1,045 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over ₹775 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at PAC Ramnagar Campus, to improve facilities for the security personnel. He will also lay the foundation stone of new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in Police Line.

Modi will inaugurate projects including a Government Polytechnic College at Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at village Barki, 356 rural libraries and 100 Anganwadi centres also. He will also lay the foundation stone for renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur, Varanasi.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium at Shivpur.

Modi will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over ₹345 crore, improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi.

PM will also lay the foundation ston for MSME Unity Mall for artisans, infrastructure development works of Transport Nagar Scheme at Mohansarai, 1 MW solar power plant at WTP Bhelupur, Community halls in 40 Gram panchayats and beautification of various parks in Varanasi.

Prime Minister will also handover Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to first time benefitting senior citizens over 70 years. He will present Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products including tabla, painting, thandai, tiranga barfi among others. He will also transfer over ₹105 crore bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

Madhya Pradesh Agenda

Prime Minister Modi will visit Anandpur Dham of Isagarh Tehsil in the Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh. He will perform prayers at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple..

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Spanning 315 hectares, it houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 cows and runs agricultural activities under Shri Anandpur Trust campus. The Trust has been operating a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Satsang Centers across the country.