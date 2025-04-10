Titanic: The Exhibition In Dallas Extended Through Labor Day By Popular Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 100,000 guests from 36 states have experienced the immersive journey aboard Titanic

DALLAS, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to extraordinary public demand, Titanic: The Exhibition has been extended through Labor Day, September 1, 2025. The announcement coincides with the 113th anniversary of Titanic's historic maiden voyage and follows more than 100,000 ticket purchases from guests across 36 states-a testament to the ongoing fascination with the world's most legendary ship.

The announcement also aligns with a series of commemorative events honoring the anniversary of Titanic's departure. On April 10, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at White Rock Lake in Dallas by the United States Coast Guard in collaboration with the White Rock Boat Club. The event featured a moving rendition of“Nearer, My God, To Thee” performed by a quartet from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, echoing the final moments aboard Titanic.

“We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response from the Dallas community and beyond,” said Tom Zaller, President of Imagine Exhibitions.“The story of Titanic continues to resonate deeply, and this extension allows even more guests to connect with the personal stories and historical significance of this unforgettable journey.”

The anniversary commemoration continues Sunday, April 13, with a special screening of James Cameron's Titanic at The Texas Theatre at 3:00 PM. Titanic Explorer and Exhibition Creative Producer Mark Lach, who participated in the final expedition to the Titanic wreck site, will offer introductory remarks and host a live audience Q&A following the film.

For out-of-town guests, a special“Titanic Room Night Package” is now available at the Westin Galleria Dallas, including overnight accommodations and two VIP exhibition tickets. Details and reservations can be found at: Titanic Hotel Experienc

ABOUT TITANIC: THE EXHIBITION

Titanic: The Exhibition is an interactive, chronological journey through the creation, launch, maiden voyage, and tragedy of the RMS Titanic. With hundreds of artifacts and recreations of the ship's interior-including the famous Grand Staircase, First and Third-Class cabins, and a simulated promenade deck beneath a starry sky-the exhibition provides a deeply immersive and emotional experience.

Guests receive a boarding pass linked to an actual Titanic passenger and follow their story throughout the exhibition. The experience culminates in a tribute wall where the fate of each passenger is revealed.

A companion VR Experience allows guests the opportunity to descend the 2.5 miles in the Atlantic to Titanic's final resting place and experience firsthand what it is like to explore the ship far beneath the surface of the ocean.

Additional highlights include:



A glass floor simulating the ocean bed in the Discovery Gallery



Real artifacts and memorabilia from the ship and her sister vessels



A powerful short film featuring the latest forensic research on the sinking

Underwater footage and photography from the Titanic wreck site



NEW FOR THE EXTENSION – VIP GUIDED TOURS

Beginning April 17, an exclusive VIP guided tour experience will be available on select dates. Guests will be accompanied by a dedicated Titanic docent and receive:



A personalized tour experience with a dedicated guide



A themed tote bag featuring the real story of a historic passenger

A commemorative photo to remember their journey aboard Titanic



Exhibition Details:

Extension Dates: Now through September 1, 2025

Location: North Dallas at 14902 Preston Road (corner of Preston and Belt Line)

Tickets: Available for purchase online. Booking in advance is encouraged. For details, visit TheTitanicExhibition.com

