Plume To Introduce Access To Tokenized Gold Via Matrixdock, Matrixport's RWA Platform

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, the first fully integrated blockchain and ecosystem built specifically for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), has announced that Matrixdock, a leading tokenized real world asset platform from Asia, will be launching on Plume to introduce access to their fully backed, tokenized gold token XAUm. Matrixdock was the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill, and was founded in February 2023 by Matrixport, Asia's largest all-in-one hub for crypto financial services, with over US$6billion in assets under management.

Gold continues to be a cornerstone asset in investment portfolios, serving as a hedge against inflation and as a portfolio diversifier. Traditional gold markets, however, present challenges including high entry barriers, custody requirements, and limited accessibility. By tokenizing gold, investors benefit from verifiable reserves, efficient settlement, and continuous global access without sacrificing the underlying asset's stability.

Integrating Matrixdock's XAUm token enhances Plume's composability, allowing gold to function as a programmable financial primitive across the entire RWAfi ecosystem. This integration provides a refuge from volatility, allowing traders on Plume to rotate from alternative assets directly into gold as a safe haven asset, instead of relying on stablecoins or Bitcoin. Users will be able to use XAUm across Plume to seamlessly interact with other tokenized assets, whether it be as collateral, settlement, or as a real yield instrument.

"Gold has not only proven its value throughout economic cycles, but is now reaching historic price levels as global interest surges," said Chris Yin, CEO & Co-Founder at Plume. "Despite this renewed attention, gold's potential as a yield-generating asset remains largely untapped. "Providing access to XAUm in our ecosystem will create new avenues of real yield for gold, enhancing the diversity of our ecosystem."

"At Matrixdock, our mission is to redefine gold ownership for the modern era by making it fully transparent, accessible, and on-chain. We're proud to be a leading gold project on Plume, as we believe the future of gold lies in combining traditional asset quality with digital infrastructure. XAUm is 100% backed by LBMA-accredited investment-grade gold, sourced through our robust refiner network and stored in world-class vaults. Unlike traditional gold products, every token is verifiable in real time-giving users confidence, clarity, and control like never before." said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock.

The inclusion of Matrixdock's XAUm will unlock new liquidity avenues for traditional market makers and create access to gold yield onchain. As a verifiable alternative to paper gold markets, XAUm offers full transparency and auditability while maintaining the security of physical gold backing. This will enable Plume users to diversify their portfolios with an inflation-resistant asset class that now delivers productive yields previously unavailable to gold holders, and represents a significant step toward realizing the full potential of tokenized commodities within a composable and permissionless RWAfi ecosystem.

About Matrixdock

Founded in February 2023 by Matrixport, Matrixdock is a leader in advanced tokenization technology of real-world assets in Asia. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, Matrixdock earned the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions. In 2024, it launched a one-of-a-kind Tokenized Gold token, XAUm, modernizing traditional gold investment into a dynamic, multifunctional digital asset.

Learn more at or contact [email protected]

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 200+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

Learn more at or contact [email protected]

