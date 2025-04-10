CANOPY GROWTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canopy Growth Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CGC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy Growth securities between May 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until June 3, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Canopy Growth had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne Co. ("Claybourne") pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (2) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy Growth incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Canopy Growth's gross margins and overall financial results; (3) accordingly, defendants had overstated the efficacy of Canopy Growth's cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

