VIATRIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Viatris Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: VTRS) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris securities between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the"Class Period"). Investors have until June 3, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements misrepresented the FDA's issuance of a warning letter and its impact on Viatris' operations and that Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the warning letter as a mere "minor headwind" for the Company.

