GCC Chief, US Official Discuss Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 11 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem? Al-Budaiwi and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reaffirmed the strength of the GCC-US partnership.
During their talks in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, they highlighted commitment to continue coordination on "regional priorities," according to a statement attributable to State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
"Deputy Secretary Landau expressed his appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the United States, the GCC, and its member states and discussed shared efforts to enhance regional security, including the necessity of restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," she said.
"The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General underscored the need for collective action to deter threats, promote de-escalation, and advance peace and stability in the region," Bruce added. (end)
