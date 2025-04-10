Kirby Mcinerney LLP Urges Investors In Geron Corporation (GERN) To Inquire About Their Rights In Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GERN) securities during the period from June 7, 2024, through February 25, 2025 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until May 12, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 26, 2025, Geron announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, disclosing that growth for Rytelo, the Company's lead product candidate, had flattened over the preceding months. The Company attributed the diminished growth on seasonality, competition, lack of awareness for Rytelo, and the burden of the monitoring requirement necessary for the drug treatment. On this news, the price of Geron shares declined by $0.76 per share, from $2.37 per share on February 25, 2025, to close at $1.61 on February 26, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose material information concerning expectations for the launch and growth potential of Rytelo.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Geron securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

