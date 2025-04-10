403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A cold front with sandstorm drives horizontal visibility down to almost nil in some areas in Kuwait.
KUWAIT -- The Supreme Committee on Kuwaiti citizenship announces stripping of 640 citizenships.
JEDDAH -- The OIC appreciates the French president's statement on recognition of the State of Palestine.
ABU DHABI -- UAE announces the success of mediation efforts in a prisoner exchange between the United States and the Russian Federation.
GENEVA -- WHO: 75 percent of UN aid missions in Gaza Strip over the past week have been hampered by the Israeli occupation authorities.
BRUSSELS -- The EU puts on hold a set of counter-tariffs on US goods for 90 days "to give negotiations a chance." (end) gb
