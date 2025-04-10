Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Visibility Drops To Less Than One Km. Across Kuwait


2025-04-10 08:06:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- A cold front, coupled with sandstorm, drove horizontal visibility to below one km, almost to nil in some areas, Kuwait Meteorological Department said on Thursday evening.
Strong northwestern wind, with speed of 60 km/h., stirred waves of the sea as high as 6 feet, Acting Director of the Dept. Dhrar Al-Ali told KUNA.
He forecasted that temperature will drop to 32-34 C. degrees, saying that the weather will start improving by Friday morning. (end)
tab


MENAFN10042025000071011013ID1109416728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search