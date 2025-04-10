403
Visibility Drops To Less Than One Km. Across Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- A cold front, coupled with sandstorm, drove horizontal visibility to below one km, almost to nil in some areas, Kuwait Meteorological Department said on Thursday evening.
Strong northwestern wind, with speed of 60 km/h., stirred waves of the sea as high as 6 feet, Acting Director of the Dept. Dhrar Al-Ali told KUNA.
He forecasted that temperature will drop to 32-34 C. degrees, saying that the weather will start improving by Friday morning. (end)
