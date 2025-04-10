Real Estate Agents: The 5 Offers You're Not Making - But Should Be In 2025

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agents looking to boost their conversion rates and sharpen their scripts ahead of the summer market will want to mark their calendars for Wednesday, April 16.Hosted by Agents Lead To Close, this two-hour live training is titled:“The 5 Offers You Aren't Making That Will Convert More Business in 2025.”The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Arcadia Association of REALTORS, 601 South First Ave., Arcadia, CA - and it's not your average sales meeting.James MacDonald , a nationally recognized sales conversion strategist and“Agent Lead to Close” coach to some of the most productive real estate teams in the country, is set to deliver the training.MacDonald is expected to walk agents through 5 high-impact offers and show how they can reframe their prospecting and listing conversations to book more appointments, close more deals, and stand out in a crowded marketplace.Why it matters:In an environment where leads are abundant but conversions are low, MacDonald says it's not about chasing more leads - it's about crafting better offers and knowing exactly what to say next.“Most agents leave money on the table simply because they don't know what to offer that will truly resonate,” MacDonald said.“This session is about giving them the exact tools and scripts to change that.”What attendees can expect:A step-by-step conversion script that's working right now in top marketsTechniques to turn cold leads into motivated buyers and sellersStrategies to establish immediate trust and authority with prospectsOffers that separate you from the noise and get people to say“yes”The event is open to agents from all brokerages and experience levels, though seating is limited.📌 Details:Event: The 5 Offers You Aren't Making That Will Convert More Business in 2025Date: Wednesday, April 16Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noonLocation: Arcadia Association of REALTORS, 601 S. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006Host: Agent Lead To CloseSpeaker: James MacDonald, Sales Conversion CoachTo reserve your seat, please go to

