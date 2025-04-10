Steve Glines Releases Second Edition Of Poplar Hill - A Story Of Resilience And Community

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed writer and publishing industry veteran Steve Glines is thrilled to announce the release of the second edition of Poplar Hill, published by Wilderness House Press. A deeply moving and richly textured novel, Poplar Hill brings together history, personal stories, and fiction in an unforgettable exploration of resilience, identity, and the bonds that shape us.At its heart, Poplar Hill is a story about life, loss, and community. Inspired by real events and individuals, Glines weaves together a captivating narrative that follows the remarkable Kitty Stevenson and a diverse cast of characters, including Holocaust survivors and small-town Canadians. Their interwoven lives paint a vivid picture of strength, humor, and perseverance.Drawing from his upbringing in 1950s New York City, Glines taps into the rich storytelling traditions he grew up with, bringing an unparalleled authenticity to his work. His experience as an editor, graphic designer, and acquisitions expert in the publishing industry has shaped his keen ability to craft compelling narratives. With over 100 books designed and multiple titles authored, Glines has dedicated his life to storytelling in all its forms.One of the novel's most unforgettable moments is Kitty Stevenson's“living wake”-a joyous, larger-than-life gathering where an entire community, including local dignitaries and an all-girls bagpipe band, comes together to celebrate while the guest of honor is still alive to enjoy it. This blend of humor and poignancy runs throughout Poplar Hill, making it a truly unique reading experience.Glines' career spans decades across literature, journalism, and education. He has taught computer science at Middlesex Community College, written extensively about Unix and Linux systems, and served as an editor for various literary and technical publications. His ability to navigate multiple genres with ease showcases his storytelling versatility and depth.As historical fiction continues to captivate readers, the second edition of Poplar Hill arrives at the perfect time, offering a masterfully told story that bridges past and present. With its rich historical layers and deeply human characters, the novel cements Steve Glines' reputation as a storyteller who preserves the voices of the past while making them resonate in the present.About the AuthorSteve Glines is an award-winning author, editor, and graphic designer with a long history in the publishing industry. He has authored several books, contributed to prominent literary and technical publications, and played a key role in book design and editorial services for various publishing houses. His writing is known for its engaging storytelling, historical depth, and commitment to preserving compelling narratives for future generations.Poplar Hill is available now on Amazon and local bookstores nearby.Amazon:To stay connected with any relative news about the author, follow his social media channels listed down below:

