Europe To Fund Two Million Artillery Shells For Ukraine Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels, discussions centered on financing two million artillery shells for Ukraine's defense. The parties agreed to start implementing the project immediately.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Europe has awakened and is actively advancing defense industry and security innovation programs. Ukraine holds a significant role in this cooperation, participating in major initiatives such as the European Defense Strategy and the European Defense Program. We are already participants in these processes and will continue to play an active role,” Shmyhal stated.

The Prime Minister revealed that the European Commission plans to allocate approximately EUR 800 billion for defense industry development and innovation in the coming years. Of this amount, EUR 650 billion will come from national contributions by EU member states to bolster defense industries at their national level, while EUR 150 billion is a pan-European fund supporting innovation and joint defense projects.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine, as a candidate country, is already included in this program and has the opportunity to participate equally with EU member states, including in the allocation of investments from this fund.

He further noted that Ukraine is preparing for full involvement in key European programs such as DEEP, DIS, and the European Peace Facility (EPF). Additionally, Shmyhal highlighted the Ukraine Assistance Fund, a dedicated resource supporting the supply of weapons and advanced technologies to Ukraine.

“During the negotiations in Brussels, considerable attention was also paid to the urgent need to finance two million artillery shells. Agreements have been reached at the technical level, paving the way for immediate implementation of this project. Providing military support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains the top priority and is central to all negotiations with European partners and allies,” he summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Investment Bank will provide Ukraine with EUR 300 million to restore energy and critical infrastructure.