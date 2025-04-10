403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Equities Revert To Negative Ways
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
(INCLUDES BUILDING PERMIT FIGURES FOR FEBRUARY)
Canadian stocks followed their American cousins downward Thursday, as the positive energy generated Wednesday by a pause in tariffs issued by the Trump White House faded.
The TSX Composite Index flopped 712.64 points, or 3%, to close Thursday at 23,014.87.
The Canadian dollar forged ahead 0.07 cents to 71.54 cents U.S.
Information technology fell 4.7%, with shares of e-commerce company Shopify slipping $11.90, or 9.2%, to $117.19.
Iamgold shares captured 38 cents, or 4.1%, to $9.57, while those for Lundin Gold gained $2.04, or 4.5%, to $47.85.
Meanwhile, copper and other base metals prices rebounded sharply. Capstone Copper dropped 61 cents, or 9.9%, to $5.49, while shares in Ero fell $1.32, or 8.8%, to $13.73.
Energy stocks went south, with Baytex Energy sliding 35 cents, or 13.4%, to $2.20, while Enerflex dipped $1.05, or 10.5%. to $8.94.
In health-care concerns, Bausch Health Companies dropped $1.02, or 14.4%, to $6.05, while Tilray collapsed five cents, or 6.7%, to 70 cents.
On the macroeconomic front, Statistics Canada reported the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased in February by $371.3 million (+2.9%) to $13.1 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange reversed 6.42 points, or 1.1%, to 592.24.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups lost ground, as energy plummeted 7.6%, information technology slid 6.7%, health-care docked 6.5%.
The two gainers were gold, up 3.4%, and materials, prospering 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks fell Thursday, giving back some of the gains from the historic rally seen in the previous session after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day reprieve on some of his“reciprocal” tariffs.
Investors worried that even with the short pause on some of the duties, economic activity will be slowed by Trump's singling out of China with a much higher rate.
The Dow Jones Industrials reversed some of Wednesday's incredible gains, losing 1,014.79 points, or 2.5%, to wind up Thursday at 39,593.66
The S&P 500 sank 188.85 points, or 3.5%, to 5,268.05
The NASDAQ lost 737.66 points, or 4.3% to 16,387.31
Losses accelerated after the White House confirmed on Thursday that the cumulative tariff rate on China would actually total 145%. This consists of the new 125% duty on goods, on top of the 20% rate levied in response to the fentanyl crisis.
Nonetheless, Trump said later in the afternoon that he is not ruling out an extension to the tariff pause.
The rally took off after Trump announced a temporary drop in tariff rates for most countries to 10% for 90 days. Canada and Mexico won't be subjected to an additional 10% duty, however. The European Union announced Thursday a similar 90-day pause on U.S. goods.
The latest consumer price index report showed inflation eased to 2.4% year-over-year in March, lower than the Dow Jones consensus estimate of a 2.6% rise.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury tumbled in the final hour, pushing yields back up to 4.41% from Wednesday's 4.34%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $2.10 to $60.25 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold spiked $112.20 to $3,157.50 U.S.
(INCLUDES BUILDING PERMIT FIGURES FOR FEBRUARY)
Canadian stocks followed their American cousins downward Thursday, as the positive energy generated Wednesday by a pause in tariffs issued by the Trump White House faded.
The TSX Composite Index flopped 712.64 points, or 3%, to close Thursday at 23,014.87.
The Canadian dollar forged ahead 0.07 cents to 71.54 cents U.S.
Information technology fell 4.7%, with shares of e-commerce company Shopify slipping $11.90, or 9.2%, to $117.19.
Iamgold shares captured 38 cents, or 4.1%, to $9.57, while those for Lundin Gold gained $2.04, or 4.5%, to $47.85.
Meanwhile, copper and other base metals prices rebounded sharply. Capstone Copper dropped 61 cents, or 9.9%, to $5.49, while shares in Ero fell $1.32, or 8.8%, to $13.73.
Energy stocks went south, with Baytex Energy sliding 35 cents, or 13.4%, to $2.20, while Enerflex dipped $1.05, or 10.5%. to $8.94.
In health-care concerns, Bausch Health Companies dropped $1.02, or 14.4%, to $6.05, while Tilray collapsed five cents, or 6.7%, to 70 cents.
On the macroeconomic front, Statistics Canada reported the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased in February by $371.3 million (+2.9%) to $13.1 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange reversed 6.42 points, or 1.1%, to 592.24.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups lost ground, as energy plummeted 7.6%, information technology slid 6.7%, health-care docked 6.5%.
The two gainers were gold, up 3.4%, and materials, prospering 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks fell Thursday, giving back some of the gains from the historic rally seen in the previous session after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day reprieve on some of his“reciprocal” tariffs.
Investors worried that even with the short pause on some of the duties, economic activity will be slowed by Trump's singling out of China with a much higher rate.
The Dow Jones Industrials reversed some of Wednesday's incredible gains, losing 1,014.79 points, or 2.5%, to wind up Thursday at 39,593.66
The S&P 500 sank 188.85 points, or 3.5%, to 5,268.05
The NASDAQ lost 737.66 points, or 4.3% to 16,387.31
Losses accelerated after the White House confirmed on Thursday that the cumulative tariff rate on China would actually total 145%. This consists of the new 125% duty on goods, on top of the 20% rate levied in response to the fentanyl crisis.
Nonetheless, Trump said later in the afternoon that he is not ruling out an extension to the tariff pause.
The rally took off after Trump announced a temporary drop in tariff rates for most countries to 10% for 90 days. Canada and Mexico won't be subjected to an additional 10% duty, however. The European Union announced Thursday a similar 90-day pause on U.S. goods.
The latest consumer price index report showed inflation eased to 2.4% year-over-year in March, lower than the Dow Jones consensus estimate of a 2.6% rise.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury tumbled in the final hour, pushing yields back up to 4.41% from Wednesday's 4.34%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $2.10 to $60.25 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold spiked $112.20 to $3,157.50 U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment