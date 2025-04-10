OAS Secretary General Elect Albert R. Ramdin Engages Stakeholders In Transition

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – The Secretary-General Elect of the Organization of American States (OAS), Albert R. Ramdin, is engaging senior officials of the OAS, experts and member states in consultations and in-depth discussions at different levels to discuss proposals and ways to strengthen the Organization as the premier multilateral body in the Western Hemisphere.

Soon after his election on March 10, the secretary general elect met with the heads of inter-American institutions such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Inter-American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture (IICA) and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), and also engaged virtually with the Inter-American Children's Institute (IIN), in an effort to broaden and intensify collaboration within the inter-American system of institutions. These efforts will continue in the coming weeks with concrete proposals for sustained and aligned cooperation.

“I will continue meeting with all stakeholders, internal and external, to ensure that on day one of my mandate we are prepared to work to improve and deepen cooperation and ready to implement any necessary changes in as little time as possible,” secretary general Elect Ramdin said.

Ambassador Ramdin met earlier with secretary general Luis Almagro and his transition team, as well as with the heads of the different secretariats on democracy, security and development in the OAS General Secretariat. These valuable conversations provided important insights on the challenges faced, but also areas for improvement and opportunities to better address the needs and priorities of member states, in line with the goals of the OAS.

Starting April 15, secretary general elect Ramdin and his transition team will hold further detailed discussions with all department directors, representatives of the staff association and other entities at the OAS General Secretariat to discuss efficiency and effectiveness operations, as well the necessary reorganization proposals. Essential to this detailed organizational work assessment exercise are issues regarding budget allocation, communication lines and outreach efforts.

Secretary General Elect Ramdin will also meet in the upcoming period with the chair of the Permanent Council and representatives from member states, both individually and collectively, to discuss suggestions for improving operations, visibility and alignment in executing mandates.

Special attention will be given by the team to the preparations for the upcoming OAS General Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda.

