TEAMSTERS DEMAND THAT RHODE ISLAND LAWMAKERS BAN CAPTIVE AUDIENCE MEETINGS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the passage of S126A in the Rhode Island Senate, Teamsters Local 251 is calling on the state's House of Representatives to pass its companion legislation, H5506. The legislation would ban mandatory attendance at captive audience meetings, which are held to intimidate workers from joining a union. Employers often do so through false promises and outright lies.

"We'd like to thank Sen. LaMountain and everyone else who voted for S126A," said Matt Taibi, Local 251 Secretary-Treasurer. "Now it's time for house members to get on board, because nobody should be forced to endure political propaganda on the job. Workers engage with unions of their own free will - no one is ever compelled to participate. Rhode Island needs to end this unfair practice and stand up for freedom of association in the workplace."

Rhode Island would become the 12th state to ban the corrupt practice of captive audience meetings. Thanks to the Teamsters' unwavering advocacy for the right of workers to exercise free speech on the job, nearly three in 10 Americans lives in a state where such meetings are outlawed.

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsters251 .

