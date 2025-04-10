Jacksonville Medical Care And Cabot Medical Care Notify Individuals Of Data Security Incident

JACKSONVILLE, Ark., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville Medical Care ("JMC") and Cabot Medical Care ("CMC") are providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. JMC and CMC take the privacy and security of all information within their possession very seriously. JMC and CMC have sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On January 26, 2025, JMC and CMC experienced a network disruption and immediately initiated an investigation of the matter. JMC and CMC engaged independent cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. As a result of the investigation, JMC and CMC determined that certain files may have been accessed and acquired without authorization on February 3, 2025. JMC and CMC then undertook a review of those files to determine the individuals whose information could have been involved and the nature of the potentially affected information. That process was completed on March 5, 2025, at which time JMC and CMC took additional steps in furtherance of providing written notice. Notice of this event was mailed directly to potentially affected individuals with an available mailing address on April 9, 2025.

Based on our review of the potentially affected data, the following information for current and former patients may have been involved in the incident: Name, date of birth, Social Security number, diagnosis or treatment information, and/or other health-related information. Please note that neither JMC nor CMC have no reason to believe this affected our electronic medical records systems.

As soon as they discovered this incident, JMC and CMC took the steps described above and implemented measures to enhance security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. We have established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-833-998-8995.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for JMC and CMC. JMC and CMC deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Jacksonville Medical Care; Cabot Medical Care

