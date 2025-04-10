Elastic N.V. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses; April 14, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Elastic N.V. ("Elastic" or the "Company") (NYSE: ESTC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 31, 2024 and August 29, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Elastic investors have until April 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 29, 2024, after market hours, Elastic reported its first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results and lowered its annual revenue guidance to a range of $1.436 billion to $1.444 billion, down from the previous forecast of $1.468 billion to $1.48 billion and below consensus estimates of $1.48 billion. The company attributed the revision to“a slower start to the year, with the volume of customer commitments impacted by segmentation changes [the company] made at the beginning of the year, which are taking longer than expected to settle.”

Following this announcement, Elastic's stock price dropped $27.45, or 26.5%, closing at $76.19 per share on August 30, 2024, resulting in significant losses for investors.

