Halozyme Announces FDA Approval Of Argenx's VYVGART® Hytrulo Prefilled Syringe Co-Formulated With ENHANZE® For Self-Injection For Generalized Myasthenia Gravis And Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO ) (Halozyme) today announced that argenx has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of VYVGART® Hytrulo prefilled syringe for self-injection (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive and adult patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

VYVGART® Hytrulo prefilled syringe for self-injection is approved as a 20-to-30-second subcutaneous injection administered by a patient, caregiver, or healthcare professional. Patients are able to self-inject after proper instruction in subcutaneous injection technique.

The single dose prefilled subcutaneous injection was developed as part of argenx's exclusive partnership with Halozyme on their ENHANZE® drug delivery technology, which enables rapid, high-volume delivery of biologics

"The FDA approval of VYVGART Hytrulo prefilled syringe represents a significant advancement in treatment options for gMG and CIDP patients, enabling self-administration by patients and potentially further reducing the burden of treatment," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme. "We are delighted that argenx continues to expand use of Halozyme's proven ENHANZE technology to support patient independence and convenience."

The approval of VYVGART® Hytrulo prefilled syringe for self-injection is supported by data from studies evaluating its bioequivalence to VYVGART® Hytrulo in a vial. In addition, human factors validation studies demonstrated that participants with gMG or CIDP, or their caregivers, safely and successfully prepared and administered VYVGART® Hytrulo with the prefilled syringe. Previous FDA approval of VYVGART® Hytrulo for patients with gMG and CIDP was based on the global Phase 3 ADAPT, ADAPT-SC and ADHERE trials.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched one million patient lives in post-marketing use in ten commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients, including offering flexibility to receive treatment in more convenient locations by enabling self-administration and broadening the treatment options for the indication referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results or delays in launch or commercialization of our partner's product referred to in this press release, unexpected adverse events or patient experiences or outcomes from being treated with the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

Samantha Gaspar

Teneo

212-886-9356

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED