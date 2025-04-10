MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC , April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

"From Political Intimidation to Targeted Attacks-Bangladesh's Minority Communities Remain Under Threat Despite Decades of Struggle. Zahid F. Sarder Saddi Joins Tulsi Gabbard in Condemning Religious Persecution-A Global Wake-Up Call."

In a time when global human rights concerns continue to shape diplomatic discussions, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard's recent statement regarding the systematic persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh has drawn global attention, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. She highlighted the ongoing abuse and displacement of minority communities, a crisis that has persisted since the birth of Bangladesh in 1971. As someone who has long advocated for democracy, religious freedom, and human rights, I wholeheartedly support her stance and recognize the urgency of addressing this growing crisis, says Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, a prominent exiled Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people.

For decades, Bangladesh's religious minorities, including Christians, Hindus, and Buddhists, have faced systematic persecution. The mass atrocities committed since the country's liberation war in 1971 have persisted over the years, resulting in millions of religious minorities being driven from their homes. While some may argue that Bangladesh has evolved into a democratic nation, the reality for many minority groups remains grim. Decades later, the situation is still dire. Violent attacks, destruction of places of worship, and forced displacements continue to this day, often overlooked or ignored by the authorities. Gabbard's remarks serve as an important reminder that despite the passage of time, religious minorities in Bangladesh still face systematic persecution at the hands of radicalized groups, says Zahid F Sarder Saddi.

Tulsi Gabbard's remarks shed light on a troubling truth-radical elements within Bangladesh continue to suppress religious minorities through fear and violence. Extremism is on the rise, and radicalized factions within the country have gained influence, undermining the democratic values that should be upheld. In a democracy, every citizen, regardless of religion or ethnicity, must have the right to live without fear of persecution. However, when democracy is absent or compromised, radical ideologies take root, leading to intolerance and oppression, Saddi emphasized.

The reality of religious persecution in Bangladesh is evident in the disturbing pattern of election-related violence. During election cycles, religious minorities are often the first to suffer from brutal attacks, political intimidation, and targeted killings. Recent cases of election-related terror have further highlighted the vulnerability of these communities. Many fear that more brutality will occur as the country looks forward to a democratic transition through the upcoming general election. The question remains whether the interim government will be able to combat extremism and make commendable progress in fostering religious inclusivity.

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, a prominent exiled Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people, now living in the United States, has long raised his voice against the systematic oppression of minorities in his homeland. He has consistently spoken out against the brutalization of religious minorities, particularly during politically turbulent times. Saddi has previously condemned the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina's ruling party, the Awami League, for its involvement in attacks on minority communities, stating that these actions are part of a broader plan to eradicate religious diversity from the country.







"Minorities in Bangladesh should be celebrating religious events, but instead, they are living in fear,” Saddi once stated, expressing his deep concern over the escalating violence against religious groups. These mob attacks, he argues, are designed to instill fear and force minorities to flee the country, further eroding Bangladesh's multicultural fabric.“The fear is there,” he said, noting that the country is at risk of slipping toward extremism. "What is unfolding in Bangladesh mirrors a broader wave of fundamentalism that has already taken hold across the region. According to Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, both smaller extremist groups intent on dismantling the system and more established Islamist parties working within the democratic framework appear to be converging on a shared objective: the creation of a more extreme, conservative Bangladesh."

Gabbard's statement also addresses the broader issue of rising Islamic extremism, radicalization, and the resurgence of Caliphate ideologies. When radical groups dictate political discourse and suppress moderate voices, the result is a fragmented society where religious and cultural harmony is at constant risk. The marginalization of minorities in Bangladesh is not merely a domestic issue; it is a growing regional concern with implications for stability in the Indo-Pacific.

It is time for the international community, including global human rights organizations and democratic nations, to take a firm stance against the ongoing persecution in Bangladesh. The U.S. and its allies must exert diplomatic pressure to ensure that Bangladesh upholds the rights of all its citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs. Furthermore, democratic forces within Bangladesh must come together to restore the country's founding principles of secularism, tolerance, and human dignity.

“As we witness an era of increasing religious persecution worldwide, voices like Tulsi Gabbard's serve as a reminder that silence is not an option. The systematic targeting of religious minorities in Bangladesh is a grave human rights violation that demands immediate action. If the world fails to recognize and address this crisis, the principles of democracy and religious freedom will continue to erode, leaving millions vulnerable to violence and displacement,” says Saddi.

"U.S. intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's bold statement should not be dismissed-it is a call to action. Now, more than ever, we must stand in solidarity with religious minorities in Bangladesh and work toward a future where no one is persecuted for their faith. Only through collective effort can we ensure the restoration of democracy, human rights, and religious freedom in Bangladesh. The time for statements is over-now is the time for concrete action. The world must wake up to this crisis before it is too late," Saddi concluded.







About -Zahid F Sarder Saddi



Zahid F Sarder Saddi is a prominent Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He served as a Foreign Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon' Begum Khaleda Zia. He was also appointed as a Special Envoy to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP. Zahid F Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world. He has been involved in the Bangladeshi American Society for over 25 years and works to carry the voice of Bangladeshi Americans to lawmakers. Zahid F Sarder Saddi has received numerous accolades, including a humanitarian award for his impactful work.

To learn more about Zahid F Sarder Saddi, please visit or reach out to Zahid F Sarder Saddi at ... .





