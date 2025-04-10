55+ Housing Market Sees Significant Year-Over-Year Shifts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 55+ housing market continues to evolve, with notable shifts in inventory levels, sales activity, and pricing trends. According to a new analysis by 55places.com , the nation's leading resource for active adult communities, the past year has brought both opportunities and challenges for buyers and sellers in the 55+ real estate sector.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



Rising Inventory in Key 55+ Markets: Florida remains the most impacted state, with significant inventory growth in Southeast Florida (MOI: 14 months) and the Ft. Myers-Naples (MOI: 10.2 months) region. Knoxville, TN, has also seen a notable increase, doubling its active listings over the past year.

Surge in Closings Across Select Markets: Southern Pines, NC, saw a 66.7% increase in closings, while California's Bay Area experienced a 41.7% spike in sales activity.

Price Declines Create Buyer Opportunities: Markets like Austin (-16.3%) and Denver (-14%) have seen the steepest price drops in the 55+ market, making them more affordable options for retirees. Florida's Market Shows Mixed Trends: While some regions like Southeast Florida saw both an inventory surplus and price declines (-11.2%), other parts of the state, such as Tampa and Central Florida, remained relatively stable.

Market Insights: What This Means for Buyers and Sellers

For Buyers: Prospective homeowners should look to markets experiencing price declines and high inventory levels, such as Southeast Florida, Knoxville, and Denver. These areas offer increased negotiating power and more housing options.

For Sellers: Those in competitive markets, such as Boston and Chicago, should anticipate higher demand and faster sales, while those in oversaturated areas should focus on strategic pricing and property enhancements to attract buyers.

“With inventory increasing in some areas and sales surging in others, it's clear that the 55+ housing market remains dynamic,” said Bill Ness, CEO and Founder of“Understanding these trends is essential for making informed decisions.”

Methodology

analyzed data from over 70 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) covering home sales from 2024 to 2025 across more than 2,500 active adult communities. The study focused on both age-restricted and age-targeted communities designed for 55+ residents. Metrics such as inventory levels, closing activity, and price trends were aggregated to provide a comprehensive market overview. The analysis excludes private sales and new construction homes sold directly by builders.

About is the premier resource for active adult communities, offering in-depth market analysis, expert real estate services, and a comprehensive database of age-restricted and age-targeted communities across the U.S.

For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Khadeejah Johnson

Associate Vice President of Brokerage &

