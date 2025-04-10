Team Select Home Care Advocates For Fair Pay For Caregivers At PA Capitol

Team Select Home Care employees stand alongside Pennsylvania state legislators at the Capitol during the“Fund the Frontline” advocacy day, united in support of increased reimbursement rates and stronger investment in homecare services.

Team Select Home Care - providing exceptional in-home care for medically complex patients and unwavering support for the families and professionals who care for them.

Hundreds rally in Harrisburg to push for higher reimbursement rates and improved wages for in-home care workers

- Bill Sczepanski, VP of Government RelationsHARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leaders from Team Select Home Care joined over 350 homecare professionals, healthcare providers, and advocates yesterday at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, calling on lawmakers to take urgent action and Fund the Frontline.In a day of passionate advocacy organized by the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, Team Select representatives met directly with legislators, rallied on the Capitol steps, and shared powerful stories about the daily challenges and triumphs of Pennsylvania's homecare workforce. The core demand: increase reimbursement rates and invest in the nurses and direct care professionals who serve our most vulnerable residents.“Homecare workers are providing high-quality, life-sustaining care in the most personal and cost-effective setting possible: the home,” said Bill Sczepanski, VP of Government Relations with Team Select Home Care.“But low Medicaid reimbursement rates make it nearly impossible to recruit and retain this essential workforce.”Home care Saves Lives and DollarsHome health care allows medically fragile individuals - including children with complex conditions, adults with disabilities, and seniors - to receive care in their homes rather than being institutionalized or hospitalized. Research shows that home health care is not only more compassionate, but also significantly more cost-effective than hospital or facility-based care.Skilled in-home nursing can prevent emergency room visits and reduce hospital readmissions - two of the most expensive areas in healthcare spending. Institutional care, such as nursing homes, costs the state exponentially more per person than Medicaid-funded home care.Despite these clear advantages, Pennsylvania's reimbursement rates for home care services have remained stagnant, making it harder for providers to deliver quality care and impossible to pay competitive wages. Agencies are struggling to fill shifts, and families are being left without the critical services they are entitled to under Medicaid.“We are asking for rates that reflect reality,” added Sczepanski.“When rates stay flat but costs rise - wages, mileage, supplies - care suffers. We must prioritize funding for this workforce so they can continue providing the high-touch, high-value services that help patients stay in the comfort and safety of home.”Meeting With LawmakersDuring the Capitol visit, the Team Select held meetings and conversations with a number of key lawmakers and their staff. These included:State Representative Jared SolomonState Representative Keith HarrisState Representative Ben WaxmanState Representative Elizabeth FiedlerState Representative Danilo BurgosSenator Sharif StreetState Representative Charity KrupaState Representative Ismail Smith-Wade-ElState Representative Melissa CerratoState Representative Matthew BradfordA Statewide Call to ActionThe event in Harrisburg was more than a rally - it was a movement. Team Select's passionate leaders joined colleagues from across the Commonwealth to champion smart, compassionate policy decisions that protect home care as a vital public service. The unified message resonated throughout the Capitol: support our caregivers, increase reimbursement rates, and protect access to in-home care.Watch the press conference: Pennsylvania Homecare Association – Facebook LiveTake action now: Email your legislators – PA Homecare Association - Your Care, Your Voice – Act Now to Support Home Care in PennsylvaniaAbout Team Select Home CareTeam Select is a leading provider of long-term in-home health care services for medically complex patients, delivering high-quality, personalized care in the home setting. The company is committed to supporting individuals and families through comprehensive clinical expertise and coordinated care solutions that promote compassion and peace of mind for patients and their family members. Team Select also prioritizes the professional development and well-being of its caregivers, fostering a workforce that is empowered, highly trained, and deeply valued. Through this dual commitment to patients and employees, Team Select continues to set the standard for excellence in home health care.

