WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK HIRES MATTHEW MARCH AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) March brings more than 25 years' experience in financial services and technology sectors with deep expertise in strategic IT leadership, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, digital transformation and innovation, and team leadership and development. His priority is enabling organizations to optimize operations, enhance IT governance and improve the client experience through leading-edge, secure technology solutions.

"We're thrilled to have Matthew join the Bank," said Krista Snelling, WCCB President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a deep knowledge of information technology, digital transformation and cybersecurity that will benefit our clients and support the security of our infrastructure and success of the Bank. He's a welcome addition to the leadership team and we look forward to his contributions."

"It is an honor to join West Coast Community Bank at such an exciting time in the Bank's growth," said March. "I look forward to bolstering the strength of the company's technology infrastructure and driving digital enhancements. I share the Bank's commitment to innovation, security and operational excellence, and I am eager to collaborate with our leadership team."

March joins WCCB from Sunwest Bank, where he also served as Chief Information Officer. His extensive experience includes CIO roles at Pacific Premier Bank, Colony American Finance and Carrington Mortgage Holding, LLC, as well as the roles of Information Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at Banc of California.

In addition to his professional achievements, March has a strong record of community engagement. He served as Chair of the Carrington Charitable Foundation, supporting more than 100 charitable organizations nationwide. He also launched a technology mentoring initiative in partnership with the California Conservation Corps youth program in Los Angeles and spearheaded a donation program providing refurbished laptops and monitors to schools, Boys and Girls Clubs and other nonprofit organizations.

March studied Computer Science with a minor in Mathematics at California State University, Chico. He has also served as a volunteer adjunct professor at several community colleges in California. In addition to his academic and professional pursuits, March is a published author and frequent industry speaker, and he recently filed his second technology patent.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank (formerly Santa Cruz County Bank and its division, 1st Capital Bank) is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb for more information.

SOURCE West Coast Community Bank