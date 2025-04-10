Alabama Ophthalmology Associates Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Ophthalmology Associates ("AOA") experienced a data security incident that involved personal and / or protected health information belonging to certain current and former patients and has provided notice of this incident to impacted individuals. AOA has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.

On January 30, 2025, AOA became aware of unusual activity within its network environment. Upon discovery, AOA took steps to secure its network and engaged a leading, independent digital forensics and incident response firm to investigate what happened and whether any sensitive data may have been impacted. The investigation revealed certain personal / protected health information was accessed and acquired without authorization by an unknown actor between January 22 and January 30, 2025. AOA undertook a comprehensive review of the impacted data to identify the individuals and information involved, which concluded on March 19, 2025. AOA then took steps to provide notification as quickly as possible.

The potentially impacted information may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license information, Social Security numbers, medical information, and health insurance information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals. AOA provided notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals beginning on April 7, 2025.

AOA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 1-877-280-2754.

The privacy and protection of all personal and protected health information is a top priority for AOA, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this may cause.

SOURCE Alabama Ophthalmology Associates

