8Th Street Canna Launches First Store With 420 Street Fest In Hazel Park On April 19

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) All-Day Grand Opening Celebration with Food, Music, Giveaways, Top Cannabis Brands, and Special Guest Tay B!

HAZEL PARK, MI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new era of cannabis retail is coming to Hazel Park. 8th Street Canna is officially opening its doors, and we're kicking things off with 420 Street Fest-a community-driven celebration of culture, cannabis, and connection. Join us on Friday, April 19, from 9 AM to 10 PM at 877 E 8 Mile Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030, for a full day of music, food, exclusive giveaways, and some of the best brands in the industry.

The Vision

8th Street Canna was founded with a clear mission: to create a welcoming space that seamlessly integrates top-quality cannabis products with the rich tapestry of local culture. "Our goal is to offer both medical patients and recreational consumers a place where they feel valued and understood," said the team at 8th Street Canna, "We believe that cannabis is more than a product-it's a community, a culture, and a lifestyle."

The 420 Street Fest Lineup

To celebrate 420, we're bringing out some of the biggest names in cannabis. Expect to see STIIIZY, Pressure Pack, North Coast, DOPE DEPT., Kutz, and more posted up with exclusive deals and brand activations. And because great cannabis deserves great food, we're calling in the heavy hitters-Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's, and General Foods will have their iconic food trucks serving up all day long.

That's not all. We're excited to welcome Tay B, a prominent figure in the Detroit music scene, for a special meet-and-greet session at 420 Street Fest. He'll be joining us throughout the day to connect with fans, take photos, and sign autographs.

We're making sure everyone has a chance to take home something special, too. Raffle giveaways will be happening throughout the day, with major prizes up for grabs. Plus, as a special thank-you to our first supporters, the first 100 shoppers will receive an exclusive care package loaded with must-have goodies.

“This is our way of showing love to the community that's been riding with us since day one,” said the team at 8th Street Canna.“We wanted to make the launch feel like a block party-fun, familiar, and full of surprises.”

More Than a Dispensary-The Real Plug

8th Street Canna is about more than just selling cannabis. It's about bridging the gap-between medical and recreational users, between top brands and real people, between the culture and the community. We're here to create a space that feels authentic, welcoming, and built for the people who truly live this lifestyle.

Whether you're here for the product, the people, or just to be part of something new, this is the place to be. Come celebrate with us at 420 Street Fest and experience 8th Street Canna-The Real Plug.

Don't miss out! Follow @8thStreetCanna on Instagram for updates, exclusive previews, and behind-the-scenes looks leading up to the event.

